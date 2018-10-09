Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 09 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Libang Calls for Promotion and Preservation of Indigenous Faiths and Heritage

October 09
08:34 2018
NET Bureau

The three-day Guru Diwas Celebrations, which showcased the folk dances, arts, music and sports, textiles of the indigenous people of the State concluded on Sunday in Pasighat at Central Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, Gagging Complex, stated an official release.

Addressing a large gathering during the cultural evening as the chief guest for the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Minister of Health & Family Welfare, RD & Panchayati Raj Alo Libang said that Donyi Polo and other indigenous faiths have been practiced since time immemorial.

“Our ancient faith and belief system, culture and heritage have to be preserved and promoted. Our Indigenous faiths and all other faiths worship the omnipresent in various forms,” he said while stressing on the brotherhood and amity of the mankind.

He paid tribute to Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo and spoke on the immense contribution for the promotion and preservation Donyi-Polo and
Indigenous Faiths. He also spoke at length about the importance of preserving the indigenous festivals, folk art, dance forms, music, arts etc. so that it can be passed on to the future generations. He congratulated the organisers and the participating troupes for upholding such a beautiful show.

Attending the meeting as the guest of honour, Pasighat DC Tamiyo Tatak also congratulated the organisers and the participating troupes for putting up the cultural extravaganza.

Praising the troupes from neighbouring Assam, Tatak said, “Such events are also platforms for interactions and cultural exchanges.”

The DC also urged young research scholars to contribute for developing a common script of the tribal groups of the state. He also urged all to strive together to strengthen and promote the cultural heritage and values of the state and the various tribal communities.

The three-day Lambona Longe (Guru Diwas) was jointly organised by the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh(IFCSAP) and Central Donyi-Polo Yelam Kebang, Pasighat.

