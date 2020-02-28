Libang launches Vaccine for prevention of Cervical Cancer at Yingkiong

NET Bureau

Vaccine for prevention of Cervical Cancer was launched at an impressive function on Feb-25 (Tuesday) at Yingkiong, Upper Siang District, by Alo Libang, Minister Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. While addressing the gathering the Minister advised the eligible beneficiaries to take the vaccine so that none suffers from this dreaded disease called “Cancer”. He said all of us should refrain from rampant use of pesticides which causes various cancers and other diseases. He also cautioned against the consumption of smoked meat, tobacco and alcohol which causes stomach cancer, liver cancer etc. The Minister informed that the incidence of stomach and liver cancer is very high in our state. He said the Arunachal Pradesh Government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu is giving attention in this regard and therefore a cancer unit has been kept separately in the lone Medical College of the State where patients are provided with free cancer medicines and free diagnostic procedures besides CMAAY under which patients can avail govt. help upto Rs.5 lac rupees. The Minister thanked Dr. Dangi Perme, Gynaecologist for being the resource person and for taking part on the occasion.

Dr. D. Perme while delivering his awareness lecture on what is cervical cancer, its causes and treatment, dwelt at length about its prevention. He informed the gathering that Cervical Cancer is the only cancer that can be prevented by vaccination adding that the Minister has sponsored the vaccines from his local area development fund. It is the first of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh and an eye opener for everyone. The meeting was attended by DC, DMO, Principal of Govt. H.S School, HoDs, public leaders and students of Govt. Higher Secondary School, Yingkiong.