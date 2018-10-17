Licenses of Five Bonded Warehouses Cancelled in Arunachal Pradesh

NET Bureau

In a major verification exercise and crackdown on defaulters, the Department of Tax, Excise & Narcotics, the government of Arunachal Pradesh, has cancelled licenses of 5 Bonded Warehouses with immediate effect. This was stated in an official release.

These warehouses are- Leo Enterprises (Chandranagar), Supreme Beer Bonded Warehouse (Jairampur), North East Spirits (Bhalukpong), Five Star Beer Bonded, Warehouse (Naharlagun), and Subansiri Associates Beverages (Hapoli).

The release further added that these Bonded Warehouses were found to have outstanding dues payable to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and were found violating the terms & conditions of the Excise License issued to them.

The Commissioner Tax, Excise and Narcotics, Anirudh Singh has given strict directions to all Superintendents (Tax and Excise) to identify such defaulters and violators and process the cancellation of Wholesale and Retail licenses in the districts as well. In compliance with these directions, several licensees are being sent final notices and licenses are being cancelled. Further, he has strictly directed all Superintendents (Tax & Excise) to form Verification Squads and check local vendors to stop the sale of illegal/spurious alcohol in Arunachal Pradesh.