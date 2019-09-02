Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 02 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan takes over as Eastern Army Commander

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan takes over as Eastern Army Commander
September 02
13:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan on Sunday assumed charge as Eastern Army Commander. He succeeds Lt Gen MM Naravane who took over as Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) on 1st Septemeber.

“#LtGenAnilChauhan, assumed the charge of Army Commander #EasternCommand, on 01 September 2019 with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at #VijaySmarak, the Eastern Command War Memorial wherein he paid tribute to the fallen soldiers,” Eastern Command said in a tweet.

The General Officer was given a traditional Guard of Honour at Fort William, Kolkata on his assumption as Army Commander, Eastern Command.

Prior to assuming charge as Eastern Army Commander, he was Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO). He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Lieutenant General Chauhan was commissioned into the 11th Gorkha Rifles in 1981. He has served as the United Nations military observer in Angola and also in various capacities at Army headquarters.

He has held several command, staff and instructional appointments during his career and has experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast India.

Source: Times Now

Tags
Eastern Army CommanderIndian ArmyLieutenant General Anil Chauhan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.