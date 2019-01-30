Life Imprisonment Awarded to NDFB Chief Ranjan Daimary & Nine Others

NET Bureau

The Court of Special Judge (fast track) today awarded NDFB chief Ranjan Daimary and nine others with life term imprisonment, while four others were slapped with imprisonment of the different period along with fine.

Those awarded life imprisonments include Ranjan Daimary, George Boro, Ajoy Basumtry, Khargeswar Basumatry, Rajen Goyari, Ansai Boro, B Thorai, Raju Sarkar, Loko Basumtary and Indra Brahma.

Jayanti Brahma, Prabhat Boro, Nilim Daimary and Mathuram Brahma are the ones who had already undergone the sentence that was pronounced today. The sentence ranged from five to seven years.

They would be released after payment of fine since they were in judicial custody for the last 10 years.

Another accused Mridul Goyari was acquitted on Monday. The Court had convicted 14 accused on Monday and the date for pronouncement of quantum of judgement was fixed for today.

Source: The Assam Tribune