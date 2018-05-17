Life on Wheels

April Edition, Making a Difference

Car, rallies, motorsports have always been seen as men’s area of play. However, changes have boomed with few of the fairer sexes driving forward with their exceptional handling of the clutch, brakes and accelerator. In this short, but expanding, list of women from Northeast conquering the four wheels, one name deserves to be on the top- Darshana Sengupta. She has the title of Pushpak and Hornbill rallies along with the credit of training more than 7000 women under her institute Darshana’s Automotive Training and Research Institute (DATRI). Chirasmrita Devi finds out more

The First Gear

A homemaker till 1999, Darshana was acquainted with the art of driving by her husband in 2000. However, being a science student Darshana was used to logic and analytics. She couldn’t mug up driving ‘lessons’. She had to understand it. After she mastered the art of driving she would often take out the car on her own, pick and drop her friends.

Describing how she began, Darshana says, “My friends would always thank me and tell me that they wish they, too, could drive. I would always tell them that one doesn’t have to learn the lessons of driving, rather the art of driving is not a lesson but an art and would explain some bits of it, to which they would often reply saying- Darshana, you explain really well. You should start giving training. I marked their words and here I am.”

On Training Women

Often women have been the victim of the ‘You can’t drive’ myth. Darshana wanted to bust this myth at the same time make women independent when it comes to driving so that they don’t have to depend on their male counterparts whenever they need a ride.

“It is utterly necessary for a woman to be independent. If I hadn’t realised that I wouldn’t have been where I am now raising my children on my own,” said Darshana who’s a mother of two.

“Another reason why I chose women as my students is due to the facts that the person who inspired me was a woman- my mother-in-law. I couldn’t complete my studies due to my early marriage and other obligations. She supported me in each and every step. No doubt her sudden demise was a shock to me, but I have her blessings which have always worked like an accelerator for me to move forward”, cited Darshana.

Keeping in mind the early morning busy schedule of a woman, Darshana has kept her class timings during the daytime also because the traffic is at its peak during day hours so that the students can learn the art of riding through the city traffic. Safety issues are always taken care of by the mentor from the passenger seat.

Speed-Breakers

Rough roads or wrong-turns in life could never stop the vitality of this exceptionally-skilled driver.

“There will be a pain if you are alive. The design of pain may vary from person to person but the pain will be there. People often sulk into depression but they often forget that if there is a lock there must be a key”, opines an optimistic Darshana further adding. “Our very heartbeat has up and downs and that proves that we are alive. If it becomes straight that means we are dead,” says Darshana.

Racing and Rallies

After winning a bunch of rallies, Darshana introduced the Women Power Car Rally in 2014 which was one of a kind in the Northeast. The rallies, organised by Darshana’s Automotive Training and Research Institute (DATRI), aims to promote motorsport among women and create awareness on traffic rules and how to drive safely. The rally also promotes the importance of women empowerment.

Citing the difference between a rally and a race, Darshana says, “There a difference between a race and rally. The rally that I play or organize is TSD (Time Speed Distance) rally. This kind of rally determines how skilled a driver is. We give a particular speed limit and there are check-points. If a driver maintains the speed assigned by us, she will reach the TC (Time Check) points at the exact time. If a driver reaches earlier than the assigned time that means her his speed was more than the assigned speed and if he reaches late that means she was slow. Accordingly, the penalty is given to the driver. We give off-road areas, hills, traffic areas to test the driving skills of the participants. Generally, these kinds of rallies are for both male and female. But the Women Power rally that I organized was solely for women.”

Darshana’s main motto is to teach the art of living to women along with the independence and mastery on wheels. She wishes to launch cab services in a future run by female drivers.