Mon, 25 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Lightening Kills Two in West Garo Hills

Lightening Kills Two in West Garo Hills
June 25
11:35 2018
Two persons were killed and three others injured in a lightening strike at Charbatapara village, near Phulbari in West Garo Hills on Sunday.

Local MLA SG. Esmatur Mominin had apprised Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and has sought for financial aid to be released to the deceased family. He has also apprised the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills seeking immediate aid for the bereaved families. Mominin is personally monitoring the well being of the injured and has made all necessary arrangement for their treatment at a local hospital in neigbouring Goalpara district of Assam.

