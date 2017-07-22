Sat, 22 Jul 2017

Limestone Transportation from Meghalaya Ruled out

Limestone Transportation from Meghalaya Ruled out
July 22
2017
Transportation of limestone from Meghalaya has been ruled out by the Division Bench of the High Court of Meghalaya, giving a body blow to various petitioners who were keen to export the mineral.

Though earlier the single bench of the High Court of Meghalaya headed by Judge SR Sen had asked the Meghalaya government to allow extracted limestone to be transported to Bangladesh, however, Friday’s order of the division bench comprising Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice VP Vaish is a setback for exporters.

“Rules should be followed before transportation of limestone,” the Division Bench said after hearing the appeal of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Commerce, Meghalaya and War Jaintia, Limestone, Boulders, Stones Exporters and Miners Association and others.

The appellants said their core grievance is against the State Government for the delay in assessment and issuance of transport challans with regard to the limestone already extracted prior to the order of the High Court dated June 30, 2015, which had completely prohibited the transportation of the mineral citing environmental reasons.

