Linkin Park Launches Suicide-Prevention Site

In the wake of its member Chester Bennington’s death, the band Linkin Park has set up a suicide-prevention web page.

The band launched the website on July 22, featuring a picture of the late vocalist performing onstage while surrounded by fans, with the hashtag #RIPCHESTER below it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

It’s followed by a message which reads. “In case you or someone you know needs support, here are some resources:…” It lists contact numbers and sites for suicide prevention information. The site also features an area that displays messages from fans who pay tribute to Bennington.

Bennington was found dead on July 20 at his home in Palos Verdes Estates here. His death was ruled suicide. He was 41.

Access the site here: http://chester.linkinpark.com/

-IANS