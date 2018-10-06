Lionel Messi Sends Special Gift To Mamata Banerjee

NET Bureau

Barcelona striker and global phenomenon Lionel Messi pleasantly surprised Indian fans when he gifted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an FC Barcelona jersey, with ‘Didi No. 10′ written at the back. The gesture found much love among the footballing fraternity in the country and the personalised message by Messi saying, “Best wishes for my friend Didi from Lionel Messi” also won a number of hearts.

This comes on the heels of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor receiving a signed FC Barcelona jersey by Lionel Messi on the actor’s birthday. The jersey was personalised with RK No. 8 written on the back and the actor took to Twitter to express his joy at the ‘best birthday gift ever’.

This is not just a random show of love by the football legend. This is a well-thought-out strategy by the Spanish club Barcelona which is eyeing a huge market in India. The waters were tested when the Under-17 FIFA World Cup was hosted in India and the result was for all to see – Young Indians love football and more so when it comes to club football.

The world has witnessed the genius of Chinese innovation via their practice of ‘Panda Diplomacy’ where giant pandas, native to China, are given to other countries as a diplomatic gift. However, China technically still owns the panda and a country accepting the panda has to give a rent of one million dollars to China as rent. What’s more, if the panda gives birth to a cub, the newborn is supposed to be sent back to China under the rules set by China’s Wildlife Conservation Association.

China used the cute pandas to bring a thaw in relations with the West in the 1970s and it was a masterstroke. No country could say no to the adorable fluffy animal and in its acceptance, China made inroads to the new markets.

Cut to 2018, FC Barcelona’s take in the form of ‘Jersey Diplomacy’ might prove to be a masterstroke for the permeation of the club and its merchandise in the billion-plus people strong India. West Bengal, Goa and Kerala have established hubs of the sport and metros like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have a sizable population of youngsters who throng pubs to watch club football on the weekends.

If this market can be made loyal to FC Barcelona before Manchester United, Real Madrid and Arsenal make their mark, the club would have a steady cash-flow in the years to come. Who knows, a few exhibition matches featuring Messi and his dream outfit might turn into big-ticket events like the ones in Japan.

Whatever the future of club football in India is, one thing is for sure – ‘Jersey Diplomacy’ is here to stay and we are loving it!

