Lipin Ete won the first medal for the country in the Thailand Open Karate-Do Championship, which began at Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok on Friday. She won a bronze in kata in the girls’ below 14 years category.

The country also won a gold medal in girls’ kumite on the opening day. The medal was won by Bhargavi Sankhe from Maharashtra, informed Arunachal Karate Do Association president Likha Tara.

Arunachal is fielding nine players in the championship.

- The Arunachal Times