Loan Waiver Scheme for Assam Farmers

NET Bureau

Amidst reports suggesting that the NDA government is contemplating a large farm loan waiver and fiscal sops after the electoral reverses in some key states, the Assam Cabinet on Monday approved a debt relief scheme for farmers of the State.

Under the scheme, 25 per cent of the loan amount waiver would be provided to the farmers.

“The maximum relief per farmer would, however, be capped at Rs 25,000,” Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said announcing the Cabinet decisions.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to an interest relief scheme for farmers. Patowary said that under the scheme, a farmer can avail a KCC loan at zero per cent interest. The State government would give a subsidy of 4 per cent on KCC loans, so that farmers can avail the loan at zero interest.

The Cabinet also approved a farmers incentive scheme, under which Rs 10,000 subsidy will be given to farmers having bad debts for taking loan under KCC. The government will also give an incentive of Rs 25,000 to ‘smart farmers’ who have repaid their loans.

Meanwhile, the State Freedom Fighters’ Pension has been enhanced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000.

The Cabinet also approved formation of the Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council which will be headed by the Industry Commissioner.

The government will also take a loan of Rs 32.72 crore from the National Cooperative Development Corporation for reviving the jute mill at Nagaon.

The Cabinet also approved the government holiday list for 2019.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Image Credit: Scroll