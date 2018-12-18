Locals in Gujarat’s Kevadiya Protest Against Lack of Job at Statue of Unity Site

NET Bureau

A little over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam and a statue of revered Indian statesman Sardar Patel in Gujarat’s Kevadiya town, locals on Monday took to the streets to protest against the lack of jobs for them at the site of the 182-metre tall statue. In fact, a group of villagers locked the executive engineer of the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency in his office to ensure that their demands are heard.

Inspector Ajay Damor of the Kevadiya Colony police station told The Indian Express that tribals locked the executive engineer in his office following which a team of police officials had to rush to his rescue. The situation was brought under control and the crowd was dispersed, he said adding that an FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.

The police officer went further to say that a majority of the tribals were displaced or rehabilitated during the construction of the dam and the Statue of Unity. “They raised slogans against lack of jobs and facilities for them like water, electricity etc,” said Damor.

It is worth noting that the incident took place on Monday, two days ahead of a slated protest by tribal outfits from the area. These groups are protesting against the acquisition of land for these projects by the government. A tribal leader told the national daily that over a thousand people are expected to take part in the march which is to be organised on Wednesday. These tribals will be protesting under the banner of ‘Zameen Bachao, Adivasi Bachao andolan’.

SOURCE: Mirror Now News

Image Credit: Livemint