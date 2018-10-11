Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 11 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Locals Urged to Take up Fish Farming in Nagaland

Locals Urged to Take up Fish Farming in Nagaland
October 11
17:40 2018
NET Bureau

Appreciating the Nagaland government for prohibiting sale of fish treated with harmful preservatives like formalin, Business Association of Nagas (BAN) has urged the Naga people and entrepreneurs to venture into fish farming so that the state stopped relying on imported fish to meet local demand.

In a statement issued by its media cell, the organisation said the role of fishery department in this regard was very important for technically upgrading fish farmers with modern methods of farming and facilitate in getting best breeds of fishlings so that the State became a fish-producing state.

According to BAN, total fish production currently in the State was 8,200 metric tonne, which covers about 30 percent of the total requirement of fish consumption in the state. It also urged the fishery department to pull up its socks to bridge the huge demand-supply gap in the State.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post

