Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 09 May 2018

Northeast Today

Lok Sabha By-Poll: NPF to Field C Apok Jamir

Lok Sabha By-Poll: NPF to Field C Apok Jamir
May 09
11:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

With just two days left to file nominations, opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Tuesday selected its candidate for the bypoll to the lone Lok Sabha seat of Nagaland, while the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance is likely to choose its consensus nominee on Wednesday.

The by-election would be held on May 28 and the last date for filing nomination is May 10. The NPF’s central executive council decided to field C Apok Jamir in the election, party sources said.

The ruling People’s Democratic Alliance comprising the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP), the BJP, the Nationalist People’s Party and Independents would be deciding on their consensus candidate on Wednesday.

NDPP secretary general Abu Metha told PTI that the PDA leaders will meet on Wednesday and decide whether or not to field consensus candidate for the by-poll.

The by-election was necessitated due to resignation of Neiphiu Rio as the MP who contested and won the state Assembly elections held in February and became the chief minister. His party NDPP joined hands with the BJP to oust the 15-year-old reign of the NPF from power.

Returning Officer for the by-poll, M Patton, said no nomination was filed till Tuesday since May 3, the first day of filing nomination papers.

-PTI

Tags
C. Apok JamirLok Sabha By-PollNPF
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.