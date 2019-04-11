Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 11 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Lok Sabha Elections: Nagaland Records 57%, Mizoram 43% Voter Turnout Till 1 pm

Lok Sabha Elections: Nagaland Records 57%, Mizoram 43% Voter Turnout Till 1 pm
April 11
15:30 2019
NET Bureau

In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, 11 April, Nagaland recorded 57 percent voter turnout till 1 pm, whereas Mizoram saw 43.38 percent voter turnout.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal after voting said “people have already made their decision. Agli baar Modi sarkar.” He cast his vote in Dibrugarh, one of the five constituencies in Assam that went to polls today.

Fourteen of the 25 Lok Sabha seats from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim are voting in the first of the seven phases of the elections.

In the last five years, the BJP has formed governments in Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, and is part of the ruling alliances in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Source: The Quint

