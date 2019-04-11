Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 11 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 2019 Live Updates: Northeast States Witness High Turnout, Bihar Sees 5.6% Voting; Sonia Gandhi’s Nomination From Rae Bareli Today

April 11
11:01 2019
NET Bureau

Voting is underway in the 91 Lok Sabha seats spread across 18 states and two union territories in the first phase. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy were among the early ones to cast their vote.

The first phase covers all the Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), two seats each of Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya and one seat each of Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar as well as Lakshadweep.

Apart from the eight seats in Uttar Pradesh – which votes in all the phases of the seven-phased election, four out of 40 seats of Bihar and two out of 42 seats of West Bengal will also be covered in the phase.

In UP, the BJP is facing an alliance of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. The Congress is also seeking to put up a good show in the state that sends the maximum number of parliamentarians to the lower house.

While voting takes place in western UP, UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will be in the central part of the state, in Rae Bareli, to file her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat, which will head for voting in the fifth-phase on May 6.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.

Source: NDTV

2019 General Election2019 Lok SabhaBJPINC
