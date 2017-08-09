Thu, 10 Aug 2017

Lok Sabha Passes Resolution to Create New India by 2022

Lok Sabha Passes Resolution to Create New India by 2022
August 09
17:23 2017
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution pledging to create an inclusive and prosperous India of the dreams of freedom fighters by 2022, the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

After a special discussion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan read out the resolution: “Today, in the 75th year of the Quit India movement, we pledge to form a powerful, prosperous, clean, glorious India which is corruption free, has good administration, is advanced in science and technology and committed to everyone’s development.”

“We will be dedicated to manifest the concept of a country full of harmony and nationalism, committed to protecting the values of democracy.”

“The representatives of 125 crore Indians pledge we will take along the people and fulfil our duty so that in the next five years… we will create the India of the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters,” she read the resolution in Hindi.

The resolution was passed unanimously.

Earlier, speaking at the beginning of the discussion, the Speaker said: “Farmers, intellectuals, soldiers — everybody dreamed of Swarajya.” Mahajan said now ‘suraj’ (good administration) should be taken as the biggest responsibility.

-IANS

