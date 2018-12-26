Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 26 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Lok Sabha To Discuss Triple Talaq Bill On Thursday

Lok Sabha To Discuss Triple Talaq Bill On Thursday
December 26
14:33 2018
NET Bureau

BJP on Tuesday issued a whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House on Thursday when the Triple Talaq Bill will be taken up for discussion and is likely to be put to vote.

The three-line whip is a strict instruction to the Members of Parliament from their respective party which necessitates their presence in the House and participates in the voting. Any breach of the whip has serious consequences including disciplinary action against the violators of the whip.

The fresh Triple Talaq Bill aims to make the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with the provision of three-year jail for the husband. The Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 17, will replace the ordinance issued by the Central government in September, banning the instant triple talaq.

With the Lok Sabha failing to function properly due to disruptions ever since the Winter Session began on December 11, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on last Friday had chaired a meeting of the Rules Committee during which law to punish erring members with disciplinary action was favoured.

In that meeting, while referring to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments that his party was ready to discuss the instant Triple Talaq Bill on December 27, the Speaker had said: “I believe that on 27th the House will function smoothly.”

The instant triple talaq was taken up in the Parliament in August last year after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional a law that allowed Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering “talaq” three times in quick succession.

In a landmark 3-2 verdict, the top Court found the practice un-Islamic and “arbitrary”, and disagreed that Triple Talaq was an integral part of religious practice.

Source: NDTV

Image Source: Scroll.in

