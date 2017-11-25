Look Beyond Govt Job and Try Other Sectors: Sikkim CM Tells Youth

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Friday exhorted the youth to overcome the desire to get government jobs only and try to take up employment in other sectors.

Government jobs is a fad with the people of Sikkim with 13 per cent of them being employed with the state government while it is only one per cent in developed countries, he said.

“It is time that our youths come out of this mental block (of getting government jobs only) and take up employment other than those in the government sector,” Chamling said.

Everyone must remember that each member of the ever-increasing world population will need food and allied agricultural produces for survival, he said while addressing the inaugural function of a start-up festival in Gangtok.

“No job is big or small. Dignity of labour is important. A life-saving profession like farming should not be looked down upon. It must be kept in mind that agriculture as an occupation will never be out-dated,” he said. Though Sikkim does not face unemployment problem like other parts of the country, he said his government has created employment opportunities in various sectors.

The chief minister asked youths to avail these benefits to become self-reliant. “If you remain jobless in spite of all these opportunities available, that does not fall under the definition of unemployment. We can call it wilful unemployment,” Chamling said.

On potential avenues for employment, he mentioned agro-based activities like dairy, poultry, piggery, fishery, plant nursery and floriculture activities and tourism.

