Losar festival Celebrated in Tuting

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday joined the Buddhist community of Tuting sub-division to celebrate the Losar festival. The celebration held in Tuting at Ngesang Do-Ngag Jangchup Dargyelling Nyingmapa Monastery was also attended by DCM Chowna Mein, State BJP President Tapir Gao, Health Minister Alo Libang, Mechuka MLA Pasang Dorjee Sona and Mariyang MLA Olom Panyang.

Earlier the Chief Minister on his arrival here inaugurated the welcome gate of Tuting Monastery. Thereafter he visited the Monastery and lighted the lamp to invoke blessings from the Almighty.

The celebration of the Losar festival began with the release of Lungtah (balloons) by Abode of Monastery Khen Rinpoche Tsering Dorjee, Chief Minister and other guests. This was followed by Serek Cham dance performed by the monks. On the occasion, school and college students displayed the colorful Lingdro Geysar traditional dance of the Memba-Khamba tribe.

A mass Ponung dance was performed by artistes representing the five tribes of Tuting sub-division – Memba, Khamba, Adi, Tangam and the Mishmi.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said Tuting displays the true rich cultural heritage of Arunachal with its diverse languages and cultures. He said the sub-division also reflects the spirit of unity in diversity with the five tribes coexisting peacefully for generations.

Responding to one point memorandum submitted by the Chime Yansang Pema Kod Welfare Society of Tuting,Chief Minister promised to fund for construction of a Buddha Park and a Buddha statue under the Swadesh Darshan scheme. He said if the said project does not qualify to be funded under the Swadesh Darshan, CM assured to fund from state’s own resources.

Chief Minister informed that for further development of tourism and cultural infrastructure here, he promised to send a consultant to work out a plan here for the development of the Buddhist circuit. He said the Buddhist circuit will connect all the Buddhist religious places in the state through development of infrastructures along the circuit.

Chief Minister said Tuting being culturally linked to Buddhism has high scope for growth of religious tourism. He said Tuting area is revered as Pemakod, a blessed land according to Buddhism and has the potential to attract domestic and foreign tourists for its religious and cultural significance. CM promised help of the state government to develop the area as a major tourist site.

Informing on the public demand made earlier for a sub-treasury office, a tourist lodge and protection wall for ADC office, Chief Minister said the funding for these projects has been already sanctioned. He said the sub treasury office has been accorded in principal approval by the finance ministry and accordingly urge for a suitable for construction of the office.