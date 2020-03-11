LOSAR FESTIVAL ORGANISED AT DIRANG TOWN WITH SUPPORT FROM INDIAN ARMY

NET Bureau

The Indian Army extended overwhelming support to the civil administration of West Kameng district to organise the popular cultural festival of Losar at Dirang Town in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh from 8th to 10th February, 2020. The festival is being organised under the patronage of local MLA Phurpa Tsering

Marking the beginning of spring and the first day of the lunar calendar, Losar is a popular festival of Arunachal Pradesh. It is celebrated by the people of Monpa Tribe who are said to be inhabitants of Arunachal Pradesh since 500 BC. In the three day festival of Losar at Dirang, ceremonial prayers, traditional folk dance, local music and various games were organised for the tourists as well as locals.

At the same time awareness campaign on Swachh Bharat, employment opportunities and women empowerment were also organised. Indian Army extended support by establishing a Medical Camp, display of Military Pipes & Drums Band, cultural dance of the Marathas and other administrative assistance.



While the tourists were totally mesmerized by the cultural events, the locals appreciated the Indian Army for their support. They expressed confidence that with the help of the Government, local administration and the Indian Army at Baisakhi and Nyukmadong, Dirang can definitely become a favourite destination on the tourist map of India. Continued support from the Army is giving a definite boost to the quest of ‘Year of Tourism’ announced by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.