Losers are not losers, says Mamata Banerjee as she congratulates winners

Congratulating the BJP-led NDA for victory in the Lok Sabha election going by the trends from the counting centres, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today called for a review of strategy by the Opposition parties for their performances in the parliamentary polls.

Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter, Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched.

She posted the tweet even as the counting of votes continued for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country. Polling was not held in Vellore in Tamil Nadu after the Election Commission cancelled the voting following recovery of huge amount of cash.

Mamata Banerjee faced a major challenge in the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, where the BJP, as per the latest trend, was ahead in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies while the TMC was leading at 17 seats. The TMC had won 34 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 while the BJP could win in only two constituencies.

The 2019 Lok Sabha election in Bengal saw a high-pitched campaign in Bengal with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee engaging in a war of words with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Acerbic election campaign and violence marked the Lok Sabha election in Bengal through the seven phases of the polls.

The aggressive and at times impulsive election campaign by the top leaders of the BJP and the TMC was followed by 83.8 per cent voting percent in Bengal. It was the highest voting percentage for any state in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In India Today-Axis My India exit poll, on the last day of the polling (May 19), the BJP was predicted to win 19-23 seats while TMC was expected to 19-22 seats.

