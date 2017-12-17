Losoong Festival, Sikkim CM Announces Setting up of Tshozum Lake

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling attended the Losoong celebration 2017 organised by Barfung Lingtam Losoong Celebration committee under 9-Barfung constituency at Barfung Lingtam playground on Saturday.

Extending his warm Losoong greetings to the people, the Chief Minster asserted Losoong as a auspicious occasion which is one of the most important festival among the Bhutias and Lepchas across the globe. He expounded the significance of the festival that is marked by the traditional Chaan dancing and merry-making and hailed it as festival which safeguards Buddhist tradition, culture and rich heritage.

The CM also took the opportunity to announce the setting up of Tshozum Lake which will be the hub of tourist activities in the days to come which will thereby open up various employment avenues for the youth and students of Ravangla and surrounding areas. On this account he spoke on how the lake will be flora and fauna rich and is being integrated with environment friendly expertise so as to preserve the sanctity and virtue of the place.

Additionally, he also sought keen public opinion on suggestions of development of tourist sites in their respective blocks and panchyat units and assured all aid from the government for such prospective proposals. Sighting examples of Buddha Park in Ravangla which assists healthy livelihood opportunities for public of Ravangla, the CM pressed upon the importance of preserving and maintaining the place.

Reiterating the State Government’s initiative of eradicating poverty through Kutcha House Free State Mission, the CM declared that the State Government has devised a robust policy in the State to provide houses to the homeless, incentives for the non COI holders and endeavour to transform Sikkim into Total Literacy State.

Further, he informed the public about the various pension schemes initiated by the State Government wherein he announced the increase in pension fund for old age, unmarried, physical challenged, women and mothers of the state. The CM also announced the construction of old age home for senior citizens in all four districts of the state. Speaking about the Sikkim Organic Mission, the CM restated the ban of non-organic produce in Sikkim from March 2018. He specified that apart from Potatoes, Onion, Garlic and dried chillies none of the agricultural produce grown outside the state will be allowed to be sold in Sikkim.

The CM in a bid to encourage entrepreneurial ventures and self-employment opportunities for the youth of Sikkim, announced the provision of 15 lakh rupees for financial viability of setting up their own enterprises. He urged the youth to tap maximum advantage through the Sikkim Organic Mission and spelled out the imperativeness of this life-saving agricultural practice. He also spelled out that the Government will hereon maintain stringency of issue of Trade licenses to the Sikkimese youth. Exhorting how the present State Government has always laid primary focus on education in the state, he apprised the students about the inception of pro-student schemes and initiatives in Sikkim in order to facilitate better delivery of Education System in Sikkim.

The program also saw the release of Bhutia video album produced by area MLA DD Bhutia through the Chief Guest and dignitaries present.