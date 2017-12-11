Love, Peace and Harmony Are the Basic Beliefs of All Religions: Nemcha Kipgen

Manipur Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen expressed that the basic beliefs of all religions are of love, peace and harmony and there is no religion which promotes or advocates any act that is contradictory to love, peace and harmony. She was speaking at the 1st Tagaramphung Advent Christmas 2017, under the chosen theme of “Love. Peace & Harmony, held at Tagaramphung (Yaikongpao) Village Ground in Kangpokpi District on SUnday.

She also urged that the fact that we all believe in God or that we practice one religion or the other must be reflected in our daily conducts that exhibits the love, peace and harmony we believe in.

“In our society of Manipur in particular and the country in general, there is a strong need to reiterate the pivotal role of love, peace and harmony in our dealings with one another in such a manner that they are essential in the formation, upbringing and establishment of our society and that intolerance has no room amongst us,” the Minister stated.

She further said, “We need to reiterate this through our own leadership and individual commitments for the improvement and development of our society and country in as much as it is essential for the family and the individual.”

Nemcha also stressed on the need to contemplate the good virtues of any religions at the levels of our various leaderships of our multi-communities and confirm that the vital roles they play is never overshadowed by the selfish and short term vested interests of some amongst us.

As part of the celebration, various churches of the district participated in the choral competition. T. Khullen Baptist Church was the winner of the choral competition, 1st runner-up spot was bagged by Tagaramphung Baptist Church, and the 2nd runner-up was bagged by Thadou Baptist Association (TBA), Kangpokpi.

The Social Welfare Minister wished the celebrations of the 1st Tagaramphung Advent Christmas 2017 to go a long way towards re-establishing our harmonious social relations and may this celebration bring us a new era of peace in our society.