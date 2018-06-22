Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 22 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Low-Key Yoga Day Celebration in Mizoram

Low-Key Yoga Day Celebration in Mizoram
June 22
11:23 2018
When seven northeastern states observed the 4th International Yoga Day in an impressive manner on Thursday, its celebration was very low key in Christian-dominated Mizoram.

However, the Central government agencies including the two paramilitary forces — Assam Rifles and Border Security Force — observed the Yoga Day in the state.

Mizoram’s two powerful NGOs — People’s Right to Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) and Young Mizo Association (YMA) – separately alleged that Central government was imposing the traditional practice on the state’s people.

“We would continue to oppose if the Central government forcibly and unilaterally imposing the practice of yoga on the people of the state,” a PRISM leader said.

The YMA and other student organisations in separate statements made similar claims and termed that the “imposition of yoga was the hidden agenda of couple of Hindu organisations among the Sangh Parivar”.

-IANS

