NET Bureau

Lower Siang District successfully organized the Chief Minister ’s youth development flagship programme “District Level 3rd Edition of Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy on Football & Volleyball 2018-19 (Boys & Girls) Under -18 age category at the Daying Ering Football Stadium, Nari. The constituency level competition was conducted from December 12 to December 19, 2018, in three constituencies, namely – 2 Likabali, Basar and Nari-Koyu assembly constituency.

District level competition was formally kicked -off by Taru Gusar, Superintendent of Police, Lower Siang District, on December 22, 2018, amidst sports lovers and concluded here on December 24, 2018. While addressing the first day of the event, he opined that the government is sincere in its efforts to work for the welfare of those excelling in sports. Further, he appreciated the sports personalities of the state for serving state and the nation by captivating performance and doing the state proud.

The final day of the event was concluded with a football final match of boy’s category played in between 29th Basar & 36th Nari-Koyu assembly constituency where former becomes the winner in a dramatic match.

Sh. Kento Rina, HMLA (36th Nari-Koyu) attended the closing day as chief guest along with the host of dignitaries. During, his brief speech, he congratulates all the respective winners & wished all the best for the state level. Further, he stressed that this kind of events would boost youths to a greater height in making personality development in their life and engaging youths through sports by keeping all negatives thing aside & encouraged them to avail sports quota in various depts. in future by participating in such competition. Later, he along with & Bani Lego, Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Nari gave away the prizes to the respective winners of the events with cash, trophies, medal & certificate.