LPG (liquid petroleum gas) now dearer by whooping Rs 149.50!

The price of LPG or cooking gas cylinder in Assam has skyrocketed hitting hard the consumers. From Wednesday onwards, each cylinder of LPG (Liquefied petroleum gas or liquid petroleum gas) will cost Rs 915. Earlier the price was 765.50 — thereby indicating an increase of Rs 149.50.

Reacting to the steep hike of this essential item, Rajgarh resident and homemaker Barnali Kalita told The Sentinel, “Prior to holding the reins of power, the government had promised lots of sops. But now, this steep rise in prices of all items including LPG has really made matters unbearable for the womenfolk. They are finding it very tough to do the budget-balancing work!”

Dhrubajyoti Baruah of Narayanpur said, “This sector is plagued with many loopholes. In the end, the consumers are hit hard. Of late, there has been an artificial crisis of LPG. Moreover, one has to wait for weeks for a filled cylinder to be delivered. For instance, I booked in the middle part of January; and I’ve been given an LPG cylinder today.”

Another consumer Shefali Boro of Kachari Basti posed, “It’s strange that the price of this very essential item has been raised to such an extent! When will the authorities concerned understand the burden it has posed for the middle and the lower middle class people? Why is it that every time the common masses have to suffer?

“Daily LPG cylinders are being sold in the black market. The authorities have simply failed to plug this loophole. As a result, there is a drain of money from the exchequer. Bonafide consumers fail to get their due while the unscrupulous elements are taking recourse to hoarding and black marketeering.”

