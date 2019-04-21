Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 21 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

LS Polls:Change in Bus Routes in Kamrup(M)

LS Polls:Change in Bus Routes in Kamrup(M)
April 21
13:20 2019
NET Bureau

To ensure a systematic poll, Kamrup Metropolitan (M) District Administration announces some changes in the bus routes.

All buses outbound to Upper Assam will move from Khanapara. On the other hand, all buses outbound to North and Lower Assam will move from Jalukbari and Adabari, instead of the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Guwahati.The order will remain effective until April 23rd, 2019.

Maniram Dewan Trade Centre will be the strong room with ISBT to run the election transport services for Kamrup (M) poll.

The presiding officers as well as the polling officers will move to different polling booths from ISBT. So to avoid traffic in the National Highway-37 and on security purpose, during the period, this step has been taken.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

City Bus ServicesKamrup(M)LS Polls
