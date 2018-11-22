Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 22 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Lt Gen Harpal Singh, DGBR calls on Pema Khandu

Lt Gen Harpal Singh, DGBR calls on Pema Khandu
November 22
11:58 2018
NET Bureau

Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Director General Border Roads (DGBR) called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on wednesday to apprise about the status of road works in the state under Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

During the meeting, the DGBR informed about the progress of works of operationally critical roads in the Area of Responsibility of Project Arunank near India-China border in Upper Subansiri district.

He informed that he had inspected the roads recently travelling by road from Tama Chung Chung (TCC) to Taksing and TCC to Bidak. He informed that civil vehicles are now running upto Tama Chung Chung from Nacho. Blacktopping works have also completed upto 55km from Nacho and by this year significant work will be completed stretching towards Lemiking and beyond. Further, the Lt Gen informed about the inspection of Hapoli- Sarli-Huri Road.

BRO officers informed that bhoomi puja for starting the work of construction of Sela tunnel will be held in January next year. For the work, tenders have been floated and administration from Tawang and West Kameng has ratified joint surveys. BRO sought support of the state government for statutory clearances to which Chief Minister assured all his support.

Discussing on 317 km Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road, which is the lifeline of West Kameng and Tawang districts, the BRO informed that significant achievement has been made on improving the road to two-lane road. The DGBR informed that stretch from 0-50 km road has been completed and stretch from 70-88 km is being carried out on EPC mode. The meeting also discussed on status of Dirang bypass and Jung bypass included under the BCT road.

Chief Minister requested the BRO to expedite work on improving the road from PTSO lake to Bumla pass and appreciated their dedication in working in extremely remote area exhorting them to continue the good work and ensure timely completion of the task with highest quality. He further assured full support of the state government in expediting works on all borders roads in the state.

