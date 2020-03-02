Lucky Ali performs at Guwahati International Music Festival

NET Bureau

The 4th Guwahati International Music Festival at Shilpgram in Guwahati ended on a high note as popular singer Lucky Ali took the audience on a nostalgic ride to the early 2000s with his iconic numbers.

The ‘Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai Ye Mera Dil’ singer enthralled the audience who were up for a great experience at the final day of the 4th edition of the festival.

The audience was also treated with fantastic performance by Opnairdrgmht from Vietnam, Dr. Dope, Bottle Rockets India and Rajan Shrestha from Nepal.

The Northeast competition round witnessed performances by bands Lallianpuia Thangluah and Perennial from Mizoram; and Thunders Cave from Meghalaya.

Also, the Lok Sabha MP Rameswar Teli inaugurated the ethnic food competition for homemakers, held as part of 4th Guwahati International Music Festival at Shilpgram on Sunday.

On February 29, popular Thai Folk-Jazz band Asia7 performed at the festival before Funktuation featuring Benny Dayal enthralled the audience. The stage also witnessed performances by Reunion Island band Dogo Fara.

Organized by Eastern Beats Music Society in collaboration with North Eastern Council, Government of India, the 4th Guwahati International Music Festival showcased a line-up that brings together some of the most significant artists from the Asian circuit along with the leading stakeholders of the industry, literally making GIMF a global powerhouse in the music scene.

The festival was preceded by a first-of-its-kind “Northeast India Music Conference” at NEDFi House which saw participation of industry leaders, benefiting the musicians of the region.

A brainchild of Northeast-based writer and cultural activist Aiyushman Dutta, the idea of Guwahati International Music Festival was mooted way back in 2010 in order to provide a platform wherein musical maestros from across the globe can share stage and collaborate with our indigenous music and cultural practitioners. In the first two editions, the festival had helped create new vistas for cultural collaborations of our topmost Northeastern folk exponents with the finest of musicians from Goa, Nepal, UK, USA, Germany, China, Bangladesh, and the like.

ABOUT EASTERN BEATS MUSIC SOCIETY: Eastern Beats Music Society is a non-profit organized formed in 2009 to harness the healing power of music, sports and the arts. The Society is registered with Registrar of Societies, Assam and Niti Ayog, Planning Commission, Government of India. Over the past decade, it has partnered with numerous agencies of the Government of India – NEZCC (Ministry of Culture), ICCR (Ministry of External Affairs); Government of Assam, Government of Goa, PSU’s like NTPC, NHPC, NEEPCO, NRL and musical giants like Musicians Institute (USA), Suzuki Music International (Japan), Thompson Music (USA), besides others.