Sun, 18 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

‘Luira Phanit’ Celebration Underway in Manipur

February 18
12:52 2018
Manipur Minister of Horticulture & Soil Conservation and Forest & Environment Thounaojam Shyamkumar attended the second day of the ‘Luira Phanit’ celebrated under the theme ‘Luithot Yameisa’ at the Mission Ground Alungthang, Hunphun town, Ukhrul on Saturday.

Speaking at the function, Shyamkumar appreciated the organisers for celebrating the festival with pomp and gaiety, preserving the age old traditional culture of the community. He said the festival will further strengthen the bond of the people through participation in various events which includes traditional games, folk dance and folk songs.

Luira Phanit is the traditional seed sowing festival of the Tangkhul community. Hundreds of locals from the Tangkhul community, both young and old attend the celebration in their traditional attire with great enthusiasm.

27 localities of Hunphun town compete in different events including traditional games, folk dance and folk songs as part of the festival and young girls will compete for the ‘Miss Hunphun Luira 2018’ title on the last day of the festival on Sunday.

