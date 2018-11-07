Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 07 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Lungtok Rinpoche Talks on Peace of Mind, Love And Kindness

Lungtok Rinpoche Talks on Peace of Mind, Love And Kindness
November 07
15:23 2018
NET Bureau

The 7th Yongzin Ling Trul Dorjee Chhang Tenzin Lungtok Rinpoche gave a talk on Peace of Mind, Love and Kindness in a daylong programme in Tawang was organised by the Tawang Monpa Employees Society (TMES) and was sponsored by Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi.

Speaking on the topic Rinpoche said, “Nobody wants to suffer and we all desire for happiness and we have every right to be happy, but happiness cannot be achieved by material gains, we commit the mistake by relying too much on gadgets.”

Comparing the rural life with that of urban Rinpoche said, “People living in rural areas have lesser access to these modern gadgets but they enjoy more peace of mind, to attain more peace of mind solution is inside ourselves we cannot find happiness in outside material things. The best ever gift parents can give to their children is education on good morality, kindness, love, and compassion towards fellow beings, and if these things we keep on practising in our daily life, then there will be healthier family, society, state and nations. We are all interdependent on each other, we enjoy happiness because of others, right from the beginning of this life we depend on others for our happiness, a child cannot survive without his mother, and happiness comes from giving it to others.”

The talk was attended by Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok, SP SS Kalsi, heads of the departments, college and school students.

