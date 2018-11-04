Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 04 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Lungtok Rinpoche Visits Dorjee Khandu Memorial Museum

November 04
19:00 2018
NET Bureau

Thousands of devotees received blessings and teachings from His Eminence the 7th Yongzin Ling Trul Dorjee Chhang Tenzin Lungtok Rinpoche for last three days, starting from Thursday (November 1) to Saturday (November 3).

In an official release issued on Sunday, it was stated that the Rinpoche on Sunday visited the Dorjee Khandu Memorial museum and Jangchub Choiten stupa at Phamla village Tawang. He was received in Tawang by MLA Tsering Tashi along with hundreds of villagers from Gyangkhar, Khartoot, Bomba, Bumteng and nearby areas.

After seeing the museum Ling Rinpoche went to the video recording and comments room of the museum and recorded his video stating that late Dorjee Khandu has given great service for the people,

“I am very happy to see the people being benefitted out of his deed and vision. My prayers and good wishes are always there with you all,” he said.

His Eminence Ling Rinpoche will pay a visit to Bramdungchung nunnery on Monday and in the afternoon he will give a talk on “peace of mind, Love and kindness” to the officers, students and government employees at Zomkhang hall.

Dorjee KhanduLungtok RinpocheTawang
