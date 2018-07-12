Lynching in a Wedding in Nalbari

A tense situation prevails in the Ghorathal area of Nalbari district following the brutal killing of a person at a marriage party on Wednesday night. The marriage venue saw violence over bursting of crackers, resulting in the death of a villager, identified as Jatin Das. The 35-year-old daily wage labourer asked the wedding revellers to stop bursting fireworks after splinters hit him. This angered the revelling youths who attacked Das with sticks beating him brutally. It led to his death on the spot.

Police immediately rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control. They took the bride and her parents to the police station on security ground after the lynching incident. The wedding ceremony was not allowed to be conducted.

Six persons – Jiten Talukdar, Dipankar Talukdar, Bidyut Barman, Achyut Talukdar, Barun Talukdar and Harekrishna Talukdar – have been arrested in this connection. CRPF personnel have been deployed in the village as angry locals have demanded that the funeral of Das be carried out at the courtyard of the bride’s family.

- The Assam Tribune