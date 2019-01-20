Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 20 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

M Mart Opens its 5th Store at Bomdila

M Mart Opens its 5th Store at Bomdila
January 20
12:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau,Maksam Tayeng

The 5th store of M Mart was opened and inaugurated at Bomdila on Friday by Bomdila Market Secretary, Lobsang Geshe in the presence of Dorge Wangdi Tundok, Managing Director Udai, Udai Narayan Pandey MD M Mart, Miss Ranjita Khiluju brand ambassador promoter of M Mart and Proprietor Entrepreneur Er. Toi Modi.

While inaugurating the M Mart store, Bomdila Market Secretary Lobsang said that the new opening of M Mart store at Bomdila will benefit the people of Bomdila and nearby districts where people can do marketing of various items without going to main cities etc. Brand Ambassador of M Mart Miss Ranjita Khiluju who is a former Miss Bomdila also said that coming up of M Mart at Bomdila will reduce people going out to other cities for good quality items.

M. Mart store is a retail chain where you will get almost everything under one umbrella, all kinds of garments of international brand are available in M Mart, said Er. Toi Modi. M Mart is the only store run by local indigenous of Arunachal competing with another retail chain own by outside companies.

M Mart has been started way back in 2014 and is still expanding. After Naharlagun, Pasighat, North Lakhimpur, Bomdila etc, M Mart is opening sores at Aalo, Tawang,Tezu and Roing etc, added Er. Modi after whose surname M Mart has been conceived (Modi Mart).

 

Tags
BomdilaM Mart
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.