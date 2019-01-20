M Mart Opens its 5th Store at Bomdila

NET Bureau,Maksam Tayeng

The 5th store of M Mart was opened and inaugurated at Bomdila on Friday by Bomdila Market Secretary, Lobsang Geshe in the presence of Dorge Wangdi Tundok, Managing Director Udai, Udai Narayan Pandey MD M Mart, Miss Ranjita Khiluju brand ambassador promoter of M Mart and Proprietor Entrepreneur Er. Toi Modi.

While inaugurating the M Mart store, Bomdila Market Secretary Lobsang said that the new opening of M Mart store at Bomdila will benefit the people of Bomdila and nearby districts where people can do marketing of various items without going to main cities etc. Brand Ambassador of M Mart Miss Ranjita Khiluju who is a former Miss Bomdila also said that coming up of M Mart at Bomdila will reduce people going out to other cities for good quality items.

M. Mart store is a retail chain where you will get almost everything under one umbrella, all kinds of garments of international brand are available in M Mart, said Er. Toi Modi. M Mart is the only store run by local indigenous of Arunachal competing with another retail chain own by outside companies.

M Mart has been started way back in 2014 and is still expanding. After Naharlagun, Pasighat, North Lakhimpur, Bomdila etc, M Mart is opening sores at Aalo, Tawang,Tezu and Roing etc, added Er. Modi after whose surname M Mart has been conceived (Modi Mart).