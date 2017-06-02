May Edition, Nationwide, NET Bureau, Partha Jyoti Borah

Use of Indian Army to tackle Maoist menace is not an option for the government. When MoS Home Kiren Rijiju was asked why Indian Army is not deployed in ‘Red Corridor’, he said insurgent groups waged war against the nation to secede from India with the help of external forces (read China and Pakistan) while Maoists are not fighting to break away. And by this logic Government of India is pushing the ill-equipped and ordinarily trained CRPF jawans to fight well equipped, well strategized and barbaric Maoists.

The macabre of death which took 25 lives of paramilitary jawans in Chhattisgarh had shaken the entire country. Nevertheless, the jawans on duty had displayed audacity confronting the automated fire weapons of the Left-Wing extremists. Out of 25, some were recently married, some were waiting for transfer after completing mandatory tenure in ‘Red Corridor’, some had toddlers back home, some were having wedding plans, some were having plans for daughter’s wedding; leaving behind a irrevocable trail of tragedy.

Youth from India’s countryside and semi-urban regions mostly constitutes the foot soldiers in the paramilitary forces. While performing their duty in adverse geographical conditions, they also carry the burden of hope and dream cherished by their impoverished family members. In many instances they are the only source of income for their extended family. Recurring tragedy of this nature wreaks havoc on thousands of homes. Once the spotlight is over, after the exit of glaring TV cameras shooting sobbing faces over dead bodies in front of VVIPs, no one knows what goes down with those families.

Sound-bite of soldier’s naïve wife saying she will send her son to the force like his father suffices instantaneous jingoism. However, the question here is why our soldiers have to encounter cold blooded murder again and again in the ‘Red Corridor’ for faulty decisions taken by those sitting in the highest echelons of power. As per data available in government deck from 2005 to 2017, a whopping 7445 lives were lost due Left- Wing extremism. Out of them, 1885 were from security forces, 2571 were Maoists and 1885 were civilians.

It is uncalled for to point out faults in standard operating procedures adopted by the CRPF sitting in Delhi. However, ambush of this nature inflicted by Maoists on CRPF is bound to raise some questions. On April 25, CRPF troop was attacked when soldiers were guarding road construction workers. At noon the soldiers were caught by surprise when Maoists guerrillas unleashed the ghastly assault using automated firearms stolen a month ago when they ambushed a CRPF convoy not very far from that site. Then also 12 CRPF jawans were killed. There were reportedly 300 Maoists who displayed barbaric and sadistic trait by mutilating dead solders’ genitals. An ambush of this degree indicates absolute breakdown of intelligence gathering mechanism, both by Central and state agencies.

Delhi’s decision to build roads in Maoist infested areas is a noble move to give access to backward areas. It has been known-to-all strategy of Maoists to annihilate any kind of development activities that enhance connectivity. On top of that state police have virtually relinquished from Maoist infested areas; thus leaving CRPF all alone to tackle the “greatest internal threat” to the country.

Prakash Singh, former DG of the Border Security Force, a day after the ambush writing on a newspaper says, “A fundamental flaw in the anti -Maoist operation today is that the state police forces in most states are heavily dependent on the Central government. “He further says “The mindset seems to be that Maoism is the Government of India’s problem and therefore the Central government should bear the brunt of extreme violence.” “Until the state police make a frontal attack on the Maoists, the battle would never be won,” he concludes.

In 1966, the Government of India led by Indira Gandhi was taken by surprise when Mizo National Front (MNF) declared independence from Indian Union. Within no time Indira Gandhi ordered the Indian Air force to fly over Lusai hills and drop incendiary bombs in the small town of Aizwal. The city was devastated and MNF soldiers retreated to the jungles of erstwhile Burma and East Pakistan. Airstrike took MNF by surprise as it never thought India would air-bomb its own territory. In later stage, Government of India launched ground offensive overseen by HQ Eastern Command led by the then Lt General Sam Manekshaw. Finally peace prevailed in 1987 when MNF sat across the negotiation table and the Mizo Accord was inked. Mizoram ceded from Assam and gained full statehood.

In other Northeastern states, the story of insurgency is more or less similar. In Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, Government of India took no time to impose army operation. In addition army personnel are given constitutional immunity in the form AFSPA.

However, the government simultaneously coaxed leaders of insurgent groups to come for negotiation. This two-pronged policy bore fruits for the government; many groups including prominent NSCN-IM and ULFA-I is now engaged in talks with the government suspending armed operation. Here also state police forces had no role in neutralizing the insurgency groups.

Maoists’ concept of liberating various regions within India is no less the idea of secession. Given the nature and design of the armed movement, it will be difficult for Government of India to coax Maoist leaders to sit across the table adhering to the Constitution of India. Strong counter offensive with state police force on board is the need of the hour. Along with strong counter offensive, Government of India will have to undertake socio-economic measure to address legitimate demands of the tribal population trapped in the ‘Red Corridor’.