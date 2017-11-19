Machine Doesn’t Work of Their Own: Manipur Governor

Manipur Governor Dr. Najma Heptulla on Saturday said that machine doesn’t work of their own and needs a good operator. She said this while speaking at the Commemoration of the 2nd Anniversary of the First Open Heart Surgery in Manipur by Sky Hospital & Research Centre.

The Governor added that even though we have doctors who are amongst the ablest anywhere, nurses are also rendering good services and so do other staff. It was commendable that children were treated free of cost in the hospital, she said.

She also recalled her persuasion to Civil Aviation Ministry, Health Ministry and the DoNER Ministry about the issue of Flying Doctor in particular for reaching out to the hill districts and remote rural areas through helicopter. She was happy that the Central Government is shortly extending the much needed medical facility through Flying Dispensaries and termed it as a victory to reach the people in the far flung areas to give health care.

Stressing that her next objective is to make Manipur a tourism destination, the Governor also appealed to the people to support her in the endeavor.

Manipur Health & Family Welfare Minister L. Jayantakumar, while speaking at the function, said that health care is a definition of life which is more meaningful and collective efforts of all the stakeholders are needed to have a good healthy life in Manipur as most of the population fall under the Below Poverty Line.