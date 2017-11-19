Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 19 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Machine Doesn’t Work of Their Own: Manipur Governor

Machine Doesn’t Work of Their Own: Manipur Governor
November 19
13:19 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Manipur Governor Dr. Najma Heptulla on Saturday said that machine doesn’t work of their own and needs a good operator. She said this while speaking at the Commemoration of the 2nd Anniversary of the First Open Heart Surgery in Manipur by Sky Hospital & Research Centre.

The Governor added that even though we have doctors who are amongst the ablest anywhere, nurses are also rendering good services and so do other staff. It was commendable that children were treated free of cost in the hospital, she said.

She also recalled her persuasion to Civil Aviation Ministry, Health Ministry and the DoNER Ministry about the issue of Flying Doctor in particular for reaching out to the hill districts and remote rural areas through helicopter. She was happy that the Central Government is shortly extending the much needed medical facility through Flying Dispensaries and termed it as a victory to reach the people in the far flung areas to give health care.

Stressing that her next objective is to make Manipur a tourism destination, the Governor also appealed to the people to support her in the endeavor.

Manipur Health & Family Welfare Minister L. Jayantakumar, while speaking at the function, said that health care is a definition of life which is more meaningful and collective efforts of all the stakeholders are needed to have a good healthy life in Manipur as most of the population fall under the Below Poverty Line.

Tags
Manipur GovernorNajma Heptulla
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.