Sun, 25 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Madhav Slams Tharoor for Comparing NPP with ‘Wagging Tail’ of BJP

February 25
10:49 2018
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for comparing Meghalaya’s regional National People’s Party (NPP) with the wagging tail of a dog — the BJP, and said the leader was at “his indecent best” and that it is “an insult to the people of Meghalaya”.

“This is the indecent remark reportedly made by Shashi Tharoor, who pretends to occupy moral high ground, in Meghalaya about NPP and BJP: It (NPP) was attached to the BJP as a tail ‘that wags whenever the dog barks’. It is an insult to people of Meghalaya. Media is silent?” said Madhav in Twitter.

“Tharoor indecent best,” he added, attaching a Shillong Times report.

The Congress member of Lok Sabha, while addressing reporters in Shillong on Friday, said that although the NPP was trying to pose as an independent entity in Meghalaya, it was attached to the BJP as a tail “that wags whenever the dog barks”.

Member of Parliament from Tura constituency Conrad Sangma, son of P. A. Sangma, is the head of NPP. The NPP joined the BJP-led NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance), which was formed in 2016 with Himanta Biswa Sarma as its convenor.

NEDA was formed after the BJP-led NDA formed its government in Assam in 2016.

-IANS

