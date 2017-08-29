Tue, 29 Aug 2017

Madhya Pradesh Govt Contributes Rs 2 Crore to Assam CM Relief Fund

August 29
19:50 2017
The Madhya Pradesh government has contributed Rs 2 crore to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to Chief Ministers of all states to provide assistance to flood hit states of the country during the “All CM’s Meet” recently in Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh Minister of State for Cooperatives Vishwas Sarang handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati on Monday evening, said a government release.

Sarang conveyed the goodwill of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the people of Assam during his brief discussion with Sonowal.

Chief Minister Chouhan also talked to Sonowal over phone and expressed his deepest sympathies for the people of the state at the time of their crisis.

-PTI

