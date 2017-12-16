Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 16 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered into Killing of Five Elephants by Train in Assam

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered into Killing of Five Elephants by Train in Assam
December 16
13:07 2017
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered on Friday by the Sonitpur district administration into the killing of five elephants by a speeding train on December 10 in the district.

Sonitpur Deputy commissioner Manoj Kumar Deka said that he has ordered an inquiry into the incident by senior magistrate Kulen Sarma who will submit the report within a month.

He said that there must be encroachment in the nearby forest areas and as a result, the wild elephants have come out from the forests in search of food and water.

The incident occurred when a group of seven wild elephants were trying to cross the railway track near Bamgaon Tea garden at Balipara, connecting Rangapara station to Dhalaibil of Biswanath district.

The 15617 Guwahati Naharlagun Intercity express hit the wild elephants, killing five, including a pregnant animal, on the spot.

-PTI

Magisterial Inquiry
