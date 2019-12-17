Mahanta fears that Hindu migrants coming after CAA cut off date may also get citizenship

NET Bureau

Former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Monday said even though the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has set December 31, 2014 as the cut-off date to grant citizenship to Hindu migrants from Bangladesh, there are reasons to fear that the migrants entering India beyond such cut-off date will also get Indian citizenship.

“According to CAA stipulates that those non-Muslim migrants entered India within December 31, 2014 will get Indian citizenship. But the Act is completely silent whether these migrants can apply for citizenship with or without documents to prove their entries into India on or before the cut-off date. Under such circumstances, there are possibilities of many Hindu migrants from the neighbouring country who had entered India after December 31, 2014, may apply for citizenship. This is the hidden danger of the CAA and the people of Assam are justified enough to carry out a sustained democratic movement against the Act,” Mahanta who led the historic Assam Movement said.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mahanta, now an AGP MLA, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had once vowed to drive away all Bangladeshis bag and baggage after May 16, 2014, has now rolled out a red carpet for the Hindu Bangladeshis. He questioned as to whether the Prime Minister is aware of the massive public protests against the CAA.

“Today also, many organizations are protesting against the CAA. I hope that good sense will prevail upon the Centre; and it will exempt Assam like a few other NE States from the purview of the contentious legislation,” Mahanta said.

Mahanta, the founder president of AGP, said his party opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill — now CAA — in September this year. “What is the AGP doing now?” he posed while expressing concern over the weak stand of the central leadership of the regional party on CAA.

“AGP president Atul Bora has accused me of not speaking about the CAA in the party platform. I was speaking against the CAA — earlier CAB — within the party. But the party leadership did not invite me to several meetings where the CAA issue was discussed. Bora has also raised question as how many illegal foreigners were detected and deported from Assam during my tenure as Chief Minister. I have doubts whether Bora properly knows the Assam Accord. The Accord has made the Union Home Ministry as the nodal agency to detect and deport illegal foreigners,” Mahanta said.

On the issue of the AGP not in favour of enforcement of the CAA in the Brahmaputra valley, Mahanta said the entire State must be exempted from the Act.

Source: The Sentinel