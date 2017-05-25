Thu, 25 May 2017

Maharashtra CM Unhurt as Chopper Crash-Lands in Latur

Maharashtra CM Unhurt as Chopper Crash-Lands in Latur
May 25
15:15 2017
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and five others had a providential escape when their chopper crash-landed after it got entangled in overhead wires in Latur district on Thursday, officials said.

The state government’s Sikorsky helicopter VT-CMM took offf from Nilanga town, near Latur around noon with six persons, including Fadnavis, two crew members and three other officials.

However, shortly after take-off, the pilot noticed variable wind patterns and decided to return to the helipad. But during landing the chopper got entangled in some overhead electrical wires near the helipad and crash-landed there, the official said.

All the persons on board, including Fadnavis, are safe though the chopper suffered substantial damage. Fadnavis tweeted – “Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur, but me and my team are absolutely safe and ok. Nothing to worry.”

-IANS

