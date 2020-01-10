Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 10 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Maharashtra DIG Nishikant More facing molestation charge suspended

Maharashtra DIG Nishikant More facing molestation charge suspended
January 10
14:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Absconding Maharashtra DIG Nishikant More, who has been accused of molesting a minor girl, was suspended by the state government on Thursday.

This information was given by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The action against More, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General (Motor Vehicles), comes two weeks after a case of molestation was registered against him by the Taloja police in adjoining Navi Mumbai.

Deshmukh said the decision has been taken based on the report submitted by the state DGP recommending disciplinary action against the senior IPS officer, who is now absconding.

According to the Navi Mumbai police police, the alleged molestation took place at the birthday party of the 17-year-old girl at her home in Taloja in June 2019.

However, the case against the IPS officer was registered only on December 26.

According to the complaint registered by the girl’s family, the police officer and the victim’s fathers were friends.

Source: Free Press Journal

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.