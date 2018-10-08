Mahlaya: Some Memories And A Few Facts

NET Bureau, Maumita Mazumdar

India is well acquainted with everyone for its colourful festivals and grand celebrations all through the year. And here comes the festival of Navratri or Durga Puja as it is known as among the different communities. The festival is a celebration of the victory of good over evil- the victory of goddess Durga over the demon Mahisasura. This is the time to worship “Shakti” the supreme power in all her different forms.

“Durga Pujo” as it is known as among the Bengalis is a celebration of five days when they rejoice with their families and in most cases is an occasion to come back home just as Devi Durga visits her paternal house with her children.

The anticipation of the festival reaches its height when the day of Mahalaya arrives. This day holds a significant place among the Bengalis; it stands as a unifying factor for all the Bengalis no matter where they are across the globe.

The day of Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha. People perform Tarpan to remember their ancestors and seek their blessings on this day. Mahalaya is the auspicious day of invocating Devi Durga to descend on earth.

My earliest memory of this day is trying to understanding what it is all about and inquiring my parents about the day. And as they would say on this day we invite Devi Durga with her family to visit her parental home here on earth. As a child, my imagination would find various ways as to how Ma Durga would receive her invitation.

Another important part of Mahalaya was waking up early in the morning and tuning into the radio to listen “Mahisasur Mardini”. The otherwise forgotten radio of the house would find its importance for this occasion and would be checked one or two days ahead of Mahalaya whether it was still working properly. And on this day almost every Bengali household would tune into the radio at 4 am and be enchanted by the magical voice of Birendra Krishan Bhadra for the next 90 minutes.

It is a very interesting fact how the radio brought in this epic piece of a beautiful montage of recitation from “Chandi Kavya” and Bengali devotional songs and has found an eternal place in the heart of the people. The program has become synonymous to Mahalaya and has been aired for last eight decades on this very day without any failure exactly at the same time. An audio drama of an operatic scale “Mahisasur Mardini” was aired first time over Akaswani in the year 1931, both the recital and the voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra has become a legend.

The program was directed for the first time by Nripendranath Majumdar and had in team apart from the legendary Bhadra, Bani Kumar, Pankaj Mallick, Jogesh Basu and Raichand Boral. Till 1966 the program was aired live, it was only after this the recorded version of the program came into being. All India Radio has tried to create the same program with other voices from time to time but it remained unmatched to the original masterpiece.

An attempt to recreate the magic of this program was made on television with the narration of none other than the favourite personality of Bengali Cinema Uttam Kumar. A few watched it only out of curiosity but the maximum remained faithfully stuck to the ineffable articulation of “Chandi Path” and songs stitched together by the legends.

Remembering her childhood in Kolkata, my grandmother once narrated her experience as for how going to the ghat from home no one would miss a part of the program because it emitted from every house, the Puja pandals in the threshold of completion, in the shops busy preparing jalebis and tea. Initiated with the words “Ya Devi…” in the enthralling voice would confirm the “Agoman” (advent) of Ma Durga.

The radio program of Mahisasur Mardini is a historic affair but the sentiment related to it remains unchanged for generations now. The early autumn morning, with the light veil of fog, mixed with the smell of night blooming Jasmine and the excitement of the festival approaching just in a week gets an enhancement with this beautiful musical creation and narration since decades.