Maiden Visit By a Minister to Ningthi Village Infuses Hope to Villagers

Ningthi village in Kamjong district of Manipur is gifted with natural scenic beauty and abundant with flora and fauna. Located around 135 kms from Imphal, the remote village can be reached by travelling 20 kms on the inter-village road, connected by the Ukhrul-Kamjong State Highway.

Speaking to a DIPR reporter, Ningthi village headman, NS Shimray said that the village inhabited by people belonging to the Tangkhul tribe has 187 households with the total population of 1,200. Agriculture is the primary occupation of the peace loving people of the village, he added.

Expressing happiness over the first ever visit by a Minister of the State in the village, Shimray said the visit of Forest & Environment and Horticulture & Soil Conservation Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar has infused hope and optimism among the villagers.

He was hopeful that the visit which is a part of the ‘Go To Village’ mission under the instruction of Chief Minister, the villagers can soon fulfil their dreams for development of the Ningthi village.

Speaking on the lack of infrastructures in the village, he said the village has a Primary Health Sub Centre to deal with minor health emergency and in cases of medical emergencies the villagers have to travel to Kamjong HQ or Ukhrul HQ. There is just one vehicle (DI truck) which caters to all kinds of emergencies in the village. During medical and other emergencies, the villagers have to pay Rs 100 per head as transportation charge till Kamjong HQ.

NS Shimray also highlighted the bad condition of the inter village road and the problems faced by the people due to lack of transportation facilities. Stating that the villagers are deprived of the benefits of the Government schemes and programmes, NS Shimray said the PDS item distribution is irregular. He requested the authorities to help the villagers who have poor income and to look into all the other issues.

The Children of the village depend on the Ningthi Government Junior High School which is the only school in the village for their education. 60 students of the school are provided education by a physical education teacher and a mother following the retirement of the headmaster. Apart from it, two teachers/tutors are hired for the school, on a remuneration of Rs 5,000 each which is provided from the mid-day meal scheme fund, Shimray added.

He also appreciated Minister Th. Shyamkumar for assuring that the problems of the Ningthi villagers will be apprised to the Chief Minister and discuss on possible development activities for the villagers. He further appreciated the Minister for announcing that the villagers will be provided saplings for Agar plantation on the hills near the Maklang river and promising a honey processing unit in the village.

NS Shimray also thanked the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for sending Minister Th. Shyamkumar to help and reach out to the villagers inquiring about the problems faced by them. He was hopeful that with the help of the Government and support of the locals, development can be brought in the village.

-DIPR, Manipur