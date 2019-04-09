Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 09 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Main Culprit Behind the Beef Assault Case Arrested

April 09
17:11 2019
NET Bureau

The main culprit behind the beef assault case has been arrested by the Biswanath Chariali Police. The accused has been identified as Dipen Gogoi.

“The prime accused has been arrested and the search is on to catch the others,” said Biswanath Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roshan. 

The incident took place on April 7th, 2019 in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali town.

The irate mob, as heard in the video, also demanded Ali declare his nationality, asking if he is Bangladeshi or if he has a National Register of Citizen (NRC) certificate.

Source: G Plus

