Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 25 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Maintain cordial relations between police and public: Bamang Felix

Maintain cordial relations between police and public: Bamang Felix
November 25
11:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Home Minister Bamang Felix accompanied by MLAs Hayang Mangfi (Chayang Tajo) and Jikke Tako (Tali), DGP RP Upadhaya, IGP Rabindra Singh Yadav and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh inspected Pasighat Police Station on Sunday.

Later in an interactive cum Jan-Sampark meeting held at the police station premise, Felix opined that people feel safe and secure when they see police personnel are performing their duties actively. “We want to have a peaceful environment and therefore we must build trust among the local denizens and gain their faith stating that there should be a cordial relationship and cooperation between the police and public is prerequisite to have a healthy atmosphere in the society”, the Home Minister said adding that all should join hands in making Arunachal Pradesh a crime-free state in the nation.

Acknowledging the role and duties of the police in particular he urged to continue the community policing for a safer society with dedication and professionalism and further cautioned that any kind of negligence of duty won’t be tolerated. Police Station should not be a ‘Punishment Station’ instead it should be treated as a rehabilitation center. After a patient hearing, Felix assured to confer all supports on priority to perform police personnel their duties efficiently and also threw lights on various upcoming infrastructural development and other requirements for modernization of the department.
Interactive cim Jan Sampark meeting at Pasighat PS
DGP RP Upadhaya and IGP Rabindra Singh Yadav also delivered speech and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh extended vote of thanks.

Tags
Arunachal Policearunachal pradeshBamang FelixPasighat
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.