Maintain cordial relations between police and public: Bamang Felix

NET Bureau

Home Minister Bamang Felix accompanied by MLAs Hayang Mangfi (Chayang Tajo) and Jikke Tako (Tali), DGP RP Upadhaya, IGP Rabindra Singh Yadav and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh inspected Pasighat Police Station on Sunday.

Later in an interactive cum Jan-Sampark meeting held at the police station premise, Felix opined that people feel safe and secure when they see police personnel are performing their duties actively. “We want to have a peaceful environment and therefore we must build trust among the local denizens and gain their faith stating that there should be a cordial relationship and cooperation between the police and public is prerequisite to have a healthy atmosphere in the society”, the Home Minister said adding that all should join hands in making Arunachal Pradesh a crime-free state in the nation.

Acknowledging the role and duties of the police in particular he urged to continue the community policing for a safer society with dedication and professionalism and further cautioned that any kind of negligence of duty won’t be tolerated. Police Station should not be a ‘Punishment Station’ instead it should be treated as a rehabilitation center. After a patient hearing, Felix assured to confer all supports on priority to perform police personnel their duties efficiently and also threw lights on various upcoming infrastructural development and other requirements for modernization of the department.



DGP RP Upadhaya and IGP Rabindra Singh Yadav also delivered speech and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh extended vote of thanks.