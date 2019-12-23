Maisnam Meiraba Luwang wins Bangladesh Junior International Badminton Series

NET Bureau

India’s shuttler Maisnam Meiraba Luwang has won the Men’s singles Bangladesh Junior International Badminton Series 2019 in Dhaka. Top-seeded Meiraba, who hails from Manipur, beat Ken Yong Ong 21, 14, 21-18 in the final lasting 38 minutes today.

Meiraba had defeated another Malaysian, M Fazriq Mohamad Razif, in the semifinals. He was one of the five Indians in the main draw. Meiraba had also clinched the boys’ singles U-19 title at the Woncheon Yonex Korea Junior Open International Challenge last month.

In women’s singles, Indian shuttler Treesa Jolly lost to Thailand’s third seed Krittaporn Jiantanet 21-12, 16-21, 21-16 in finals.

Source: News On Air