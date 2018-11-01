MAJ GEN GAV REDDY TAKES OVER AS NEW IGAR (EAST)

Major General Upendra Dwivedi handed over the reins of Assam Rifles (East) to Major General GAV Reddy, SC, VSM after a ceremony at Srikona Garrison, Silchar on Nov 01.

Assam Rifles (East) spanning across Mizoram, Tripura, South Assam and parts of West Manipur witnessed many important events during the twenty months tenure of Major General Upendra Dwivedi. The General brought in momentous changes to efficiently curb insurgency, smoothly tackle the Internal Security situation and execute civic action projects in the entire area thus upholding the image of Assam Rifles as ‘Sentinels of the North East’.

Major General GAV Reddy was commissioned in the 9th Battalion of Jat Regiment in March 1986. He is an alumni of Officers Training Academy Chennai, Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Higher Command Course at Army War College Mhow and the prestigious National Defence College at New Delhi.

The General who possesses vast combat experience in counter insurgency operations and conventional operations has commanded his unit in J&K and Punjab.He also commanded 23 Sector Assam Rifles at Aizawl. During his career spanning three decades, he has also tenanted prestigious staff and instructional appointments.

For displaying exemplary courage and boldness along the Line of Control in J&K, the General Officer was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 2004. In January this year, he was conferred with Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished service and contribution to the forces.

Major General GAV Reddy takes over as the fifth Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).